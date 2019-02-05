FBI names new Salt Lake Special Agent

Paul Haertel

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI/KIDK) – Paul Haertel has been named as special agent in charge (SAC) of the Salt Lake City Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. FBI Director Christopher Wray announced the appointment Tuesday. The Salt Lake FBI office is responsible for Idaho, Montana and Utah.

Haertel has most recently served as deputy assistant director for the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division since July 2018.

Haertel was assigned as a special agent to the Louisville Field Office in September 1995 where he also worked drug and violent crime cases. He transferred to the Counterterrorism Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington D.C. in 2003. He served as assistant legal attache to Prague, where he oversaw a variety of investigations including international public corruption, violent crime, and money laundering cases. He briefly served as assistant SAC for the Salt Lake City office in 2015.

Before joining the FBI Haertel received a BA in English Literature and served as a SEAL operator in the U.S. Navy.