FBI has reportedly sought interview with Ukraine whistleblower

The FBI last month reportedly requested an interview with the whistleblower who made the complaint about President Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and sparked the ongoing impeachment inquiry in the House.

A source familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday that an agent from the bureau’s Washington field office reached out to the whistleblower’s lawyers.

The source added that it was clear from the FBI that the whistleblower was not regarded as the target of any investigation but rather a potential witness. It was not immediately clear what specifically the FBI might be looking into. The requested interview has not taken place.

Yahoo News first reported on the FBI’s request.

The whistleblower, a CIA officer, filed a complaint on Aug. 12 about Trump’s phone call weeks earlier with Zelensky. During the call, it’s been alleged, Trump pressed for investigations into Democratic rival Joe Biden, his son Hunter, and their business dealings in that country, among other things.

A rough transcript of the call was released in September by the White House. The Democratic-controlled House has subsequently opened an impeachment inquiry centered on Trump’s effort to seek political investigations at the same time the U.S. was withholding hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid from Ukraine.

Trump has said he wants to know the identity of the whistleblower. House Democrats have said they do not need to hear from the whistleblower as part of the impeachment inquiry and have heard now from multiple witnesses who, unlike the whistleblower, listened to the actual call between the two leaders.

U.S. whistleblower laws exist to protect the identity and careers of people who bring forward accusations of wrongdoing by government officials. Lawmakers in both parties have historically backed those protections.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.