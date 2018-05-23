FBI eyes Mexican Mafia control of Los Angeles County jails

Federal agents are making arrests and executing search warrants targeting the Mexican Mafia’s control of Los Angeles County jails.

FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller says the suspects were being processed Wednesday and will appear in court later in the day.

Federal prosecutors are scheduled to hold a news conference later in the day to announce the results of what they’ve dubbed “Operation Dirty Thirds.”

The Mexican Mafia is an organization of imprisoned street gang leaders who control drug trafficking operations and order retaliatory violence both inside and outside California prisons and jails.

FBI agents were seen leading people into an arrest processing area set up in Whittier Narrows, east of downtown Los Angeles.