FBI, Boston authorities searching for men seen posing in front of burned-out police cruiser

June 10, 2020 KID News National News

The FBI and Boston authorities are on the hunt Wednesday for two men seen posing in front of a burned-out police vehicle.

The unidentified men, the FBI’s Boston Division says, “may have information relevant to the ongoing investigation into the vandalism and arson of a Boston Police Department cruiser” on May 31.

The FBI's Boston Division, the Boston Police Department and the Boston Fire Department -- Fire Investigation Unit are seeking the public's assistance in identifying these two men wanted in connection to the burning of a police vehicle on May 31.

The FBI’s Boston Division, the Boston Police Department and the Boston Fire Department — Fire Investigation Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying these two men wanted in connection to the burning of a police vehicle on May 31. (FBI)

That night, “two Boston police officers responded to a call for assistance and parked their vehicle in the area of the Beantown Pub near Suffolk University,” according to the FBI.

“Shortly thereafter, several individuals vandalized the cruiser, breaking its windows, and eventually setting it on fire,” it added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators described both men as being around 6 feet tall with medium builds.

One of them was last seen wearing a white hoodie and red bandana, while the other was wearing a black T-shirt and shorts.