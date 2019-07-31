FBI agents went to Comey's house, retrieved secret memo after his termination

FBI agents went to James Comey’s residence and retrieved a secret, previously unreported memo he drafted the night before the agents arrived, well after he was fired as FBI Director, according to bureau documents released Wednesday in response to a Freedom of Information Act request by the transparency group Judicial Watch.

Additionally, Comey told agents “spontaneously” that, to “the best of his recollection, two [memos] were missing,” according to the documents. A source familiar with the probe confirmed to Fox News last year that the DOJ Inspector General’s office is reviewing whether Comey’s memos improperly contained classified information.

Comey was fired on May 9, 2017, and on the morning of June 7, an FBI evidence log shows that Comey handed the agents four memos, dated February 14, 2017; March 30, 2017; April 11, 2017; and “last night at 6:30 pm.”

The next day, Comey admitted in congressional testimony that he had leaked memos of his conversations with President Trump, through a friend, so that Special Counsel Robert Mueller would be appointed.

“I woke up in the middle of the night on Monday night, because it didn’t dawn on me originally, that there might be corroboration for our conversations, might be a tape, my judgement was that I needed to get that out into the public square and so I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter,” Comey said at the time. “I didn’t do it myself for a variety of reasons, but asked him to, because I thought that it might prompt the appointment of a Special Counsel. I asked a close friend of mine to do that.”

According to the FBI documents, “After being collected from Corney, the memos were locked securely in a General Services Administration approved safe” at FBI headquarters, then “transported and entered into evidence at the FBI Washington Field Office evidence control center.”

More information was not immediately available about the contents concerning the memo Comey drafted the night before agents visited.

One of the two missing memos, Comey said, was written sometime between January 7, 2017 and January 20, 2017, after Trump called Comey. The second memo was written after Trump requested Comey talk to him about a sensitive matter that was “all business,” Comey told the agents.

In April, a court-ordered filing by the DOJ revealed Comey included a slew of sensitive and classified information in a series of comprehensive personal memos — including not only the details of his conversations with Trump, but also the “code name and true identity” of a confidential source.

The filing acknowledged that Comey maintained a far more detailed and lengthy private paper trail than was previously known, and that federal investigators apparently hoped to use Comey’s contemporaneous, secretive writings to test the truthfulness of Trump’s comments as part of a then-ongoing obstruction of justice inquiry.

Comey meticulously outlined “foreign intelligence information obtained from and through” the key human source, “information about whether the FBI initiated coverage through the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) on a particular individual,” relevant “sources and methods” used in the FBI’s investigation, as well as “information concerning the President’s foreign policy decisionmaking,” according to the DOJ.

All of that information is “currently and properly classified,” the DOJ noted.

Additionally, Comey’s memos included documentation of “non-public interactions” between “specific foreign governments and officials” and U.S. government officials. Disclosing those details, the DOJ insisted, “could reasonably be expected” to “affect the United States’ relationship with those countries.”

The existence and contents of limited details from some of Comey’s memos were partially leaked to the media by a Comey friend with Comey’s knowledge following his termination, and served as a catalyst for Mueller’s appointment in May 2017. Comey has denied that he leaked classified information in the memos. A review into the matter by the DOJ Inspector General (IG) is ongoing. a source tells Fox News, and Attorney General William Barr testifed on Tuesday that the DOJ is actively looking into the FBI’s conduct.