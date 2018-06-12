FBI agent who dropped gun while dancing turns himself in

An off-duty FBI agent who accidentally fired a weapon that fell while he was dancing at a Denver club, wounding another patron in the leg, turned himself in to authorities Tuesday.

Chase Bishop, 29, turned himself in to the Denver Sheriff’s Department and was being held for investigation of second-degree assault, said Doug Schepman, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department.

Prosecutors said Bishop hadn’t been formally charged yet.

Police have said Bishop was dancing at the downtown club on June 2 when the gun fell from the agent’s waistband holster onto the floor. The firearm went off when the agent picked it up.

The victim was treated and released from a hospital.

The FBI declined comment on the matter Tuesday “in order to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation,” Denver FBI spokeswoman Amy Sanders said.

“The FBI will continue to fully cooperate with the Denver Police Department and the Denver District Attorney’s Office as this matter proceeds through the judicial process,” Sanders said.