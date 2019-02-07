FBI agent shot serving warrant in Idaho

February 7, 2019 KID News Regional News

LENORE, Idaho (AP) – Authorities say an FBI agent was shot while attempting to serve a search warrant today in rural Idaho.
 
Sandra Yi Barker, public affairs specialist with the FBI Salt Lake City division, said the agent suffered non-life threatening injuries Thursday in Nez Perce County in northern Idaho.
 
Kayeloni Scott, a spokesperson with the Nez Perce Tribe, told the Lewiston Morning Tribune one male suspect has been taken into custody.
 
No other information was immediately available.