Faye Swetlik's cause of death was asphyxiation, neighbor abducted and killed her, investigators say

Faye Swetlik, the 6-year-old girl who was found dead last Thursday in Cayce, S.C., after disappearing from her front yard three days earlier, was killed by her neighbor who acted as the “sole perpetrator,” investigators said Tuesday.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said the autopsy showed Swetlik’s death was a homicide and the cause of her death was asphyxiation.

The girl’s body turned up in a wooded area in her neighborhood.

Within minutes of finding her body, investigators said they found the neighbor, 30-year-old Coty Taylor, dead inside his home.

Cayce Department of Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove said the two cases were linked.

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.