Fauci expected to warn against reopening country too quickly in Senate hearing on coronavirus response

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Fauci set to testify on White House coronavirus response, reportedly will warn against reopening country too quickly

In eager anticipation of the Senate’s virtual hearings with four top doctors from President Trump’s coronavirus task force, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., urged Dr. Anthony Fauci to “let it rip.”

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is scheduled to testify for the first time before the Senate Health Committee on Tuesday about the way Trump has responded to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This will be one of the first opportunities for Dr. Fauci to tell the American people the unvarnished truth without the president lurking over his shoulder. Dr. Fauci, let it rip,” Schumer said.

Fauci will be joined by Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration; and Adm. Brett P. Giroir, the assistant secretary for health.

The will testify via teleconference due to social distancing restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The need for a virtual conference became even more paramount after two White House staffers tested positive for coronavirus, and several members of Trump’s task force — including Fauci, Redfield and Hahn — self-isolated or entered some form of quarantine themselves as a precautionary measure.

The New York Times reported late Monday that Fauci will warn that the country will risk “needless suffering and death” if it is opened up too quickly. Click here for more on our top story.

Other related coronavirus developments:

– Fauci: Coronavirus testing availability, speed will play part in football’s return

– Trump abruptly ends news conference after fiery exchanges with CBS, CNN reporters

– Kushner touts US coronavirus testing growth since March

Trump escalates feud with Obama, insists ex-president was involved in ‘crime’

President Trump on Monday escalated his feud with former President Obama, insisting during a news conference that his predecessor committed a “crime” but refusing to dive into details.

When asked by a reporter in the Rose Garden what crime he is accusing Obama of committing, Trump responded: “Obamagate, it’s been going on for a long time, it’s been going on from before I got elected, and it’s a disgrace that it happened. You look at now all of this information that’s being released and from what I understand that’s only the beginning.”

When pressed for details, the commander in chief told a Washington Post reporter, “You know the crime. The crime is very obvious to everybody. All you have to do is read the newspapers, except yours.”

Trump on Sunday quoted a tweet that accused Obama of using “his last weeks in office to target incoming officials and sabotage the new administration.” “The biggest political crime in American history, by far!” Trump added, later tweeting, “OBAMAGATE!”

On Friday, Obama weighed in on the FBI controversy surrounding former national security adviser Michael Flynn, declaring the “rule of law is at risk” after the Justice Department moved to drop the charges against the former national security adviser. At the same time, new details emerged about what the former president knew about the case against Flynn in the last days of his administration. Click here for more.

Other related developments:

– DOJ’s Flynn filings renew focus on mysterious Susan Rice email during transition

– Sean Hannity: ‘Many current and former officials … have reason to be worried‘ after Flynn revelations

– Mollie Hemingway: Obama, Comey ‘started hatching their plan’ in early 2017

Economic devastation from coronavirus could eventually kill more than virus, report says

The United Nations has predicted that the worldwide economic destruction caused by coronavirus outbreak may end up killing more people than the actual disease itself, a report said Monday.

The virus’ outbreak has decimated the world economy and threatens the lives of millions around the globe who had been emerging from poverty. The Los Angeles Times reported that economists forecast a global recession that will result in up to 420 million people plunging into extreme poverty, or making less than $2 a day.

The U.S. has seen its unemployment levels reach levels not seen since the Great Depression while vulnerable poorer countries consider the virus’ impact on those already impoverished.

As of late Monday night, the coronavirus has been blamed for 4.1 million cases and 280,000 deaths. The World Bank estimated the coronavirus will “likely cause the first increase in global poverty since 1998.” Click here for more.

Other related developments:

– Exclusive: Trump orders federal retirement money invested in Chinese equities to be pulled

– Coronavirus in the US: State-by-state breakdown

– Coronavirus: What you need to know

– To get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox, sign up here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY’S MUST-READS

America Together: Send us your photos and we’ll tell your story as the nation battles coronavirus.

Nearly 100 celebrities outspoken against Kavanaugh are silent on Biden, study finds.

Ahmaud Arbery’s mother says Georgia officials would have ‘covered up’ son’s murder.

Kobe Bryant knew risks of flying before crash, according to pilot’s brother.

Lori Loughlin must prepare for ‘trial of her life’ after judge refuses to dismiss charges, legal expert says.

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

Hyatt to lay off 1,300 employees as pandemic cripples travel.

Quibi CEO Meg Whitman calls launch ‘slightly below’ par.

Why federal student loan interest rates could drop to lowest levels ever.

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on “This Day in History.”



SOME PARTING WORDS

Tucker Carlson slams former President Obama for his role in the Russia investigation, accusing him of using “federal law enforcement to hurt his political enemies.”

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you’re missing.



Fox News First is compiled by Fox News’ Bryan Robinson. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! These hard times will pass – we will get through this coronavirus crisis together. Stay safe, stay healthy, and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday morning.