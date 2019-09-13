Father of Utah mother killed by boyfriend speaks out

MGN Image

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – The father of a Utah woman whose remains were found this week four years after police say her boyfriend killed her says it was “extremely sad” to hear about the discovery.



KSL-TV reports Jesse Quijano said by phone from his home in California that he held out some hope that his daughter and her young son might be alive until Orem police announced the discovery on Monday.



Police say the skeletal remains of 23-year-old Emily Quijano and her 3-year-old son Gabe Almiron were found Friday in a shallow grave near the small town of Eureka about 60 miles south of Salt Lake city.



They found the bodies after the boyfriend, Christopher Poulson, told authorities where he buried them as part of deal when he pleaded guilty last month to their deaths.