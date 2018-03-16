Father of once missing suburban Chicago children in custody

Suburban Chicago police say they’ve taken into custody a man who was sought after his estranged wife was shot to death and their two children were considered missing.

Markham police Chief Mack Sanders says 46-year-old Lynn Washington was located Friday morning at an undisclosed location. Sanders has stressed that investigators are not calling Washington a suspect and that he was sought for questioning.

Authorities say 27-year-old Lakisha Roby was shot to death early Wednesday. Sanders says Roby was seen arguing with Washington after leaving a club with another man.

Sanders says the children, ages 2 and 3, were found safe Thursday at their paternal grandmother’s home. Sanders says Washington had picked the children up from a friend.

Roby had obtained the order of protection after citing abuse by Washington.