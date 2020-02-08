Father of missing Connecticut baby charged in killing of child's mother

Connecticut police have charged a man with murder in the beating death of his girlfriend as he remains a suspect in the disappearance of their 1-year-old daughter.

Ansonia police said they hope the arrest Friday of 43-year-old Jose Morales in the killing of 43-year-old Christine Holloway will lead to information that helps them find the missing baby, Vanessa Morales.

“Our hope is that this will spur anyone who has information, now that an arrest has been made, to come forward and provide us with that information,” Lt. Patrick Lynch said.

Police believe Vanessa is alive and still in Connecticut, Fox 61 Hartford reported.

Police issued an Amber Alert for Vanessa when they found Holloway’s body Dec. 2, 2019.

Morales was locked up the next day and charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon after police found two stun guns in his home.

In the murder arrest affidavit, police say Morales claimed not to remember much of what happened during the weekend of Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 because he was high most of that time on PCP, Fox 61 reported. He also claimed he could never do harm to Holloway or Vanessa.

Morales was arraigned on the murder charge and ordered held on $5 million bond.

His attorney is Norm Pattis, who represented Fotis Dulos, the man charged with killing his wife Jennifer Dulos. Her body has not been found and Dulos killed himself last month.