Father dies, son survives in Snake River boating accident

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A father is dead but his son survived after their boat hit a rock in the Snake River.

The Idaho State Journal reports that the Power County Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased as 79-year-old Willard Cranney of Burley.

Authorities say Cranney and his son were operating their boat Saturday near the Pipeline boat launch when they struck the rock around 2 p.m.

The two were ejected from the boat upon impact with the rock. Nearby boaters got both men out of the water and tried to revive Cranney, but their efforts were not successful.

Authorities said Cranney’s son, whose name wasn’t released, survived without any injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that neither Cranney nor his son was wearing a life jacket.

(Information from: Idaho State Journal, http://www.journalnet.com)