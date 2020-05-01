Fatal shooting of postal worker tied to delayed stimulus check, letter carriers group official says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Indianapolis postal worker shot dead as she delivered mail Monday may have been targeted by a suspect that was upset over not receiving a coronavirus stimulus check, a report said.

Angela Summers, 45, was gunned down Monday on her route near East Michigan Street and North Sherman Drive, police have said.

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF LETTER CARRIERS: POSTAL SERVICE ON VERGE OF SHUTTING DOWN DUE TO PANDEMIC

A day later, Tony Cushingberry, 21, was arrested and charged with fatally shooting Summers in the chest, according to reports.

While police haven’t commented on a possible motive, Paul Toms, the president of the National Association of Letters Carriers told WXIN that Summers and residents at the home where the shooting occurred had past disagreements.

“Yes, there was a history on this for quite a while, as I understand it,” Toms told the outlet. “I want something like this to never happen again. It should never happen.”

Toms said he believes the killing occurred because a person inside the home hadn’t received their check.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Mail delivery to the home, Toms said, was halted for two weeks after Summers left notes at the property asking the owners of a small dog to keep the animal away while she delivered mail, according to the report.

CLICK FOR MORE FROM THE NEW YORK POST