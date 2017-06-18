Fatal crash shuts down Highway 30 outside McCammon

Emergency crews from several agencies are responding to a fatal head-on crash on Highway 30 near McCammon.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office got the call about the crash around 12:45 p.m. Sunday. A 911 dispatcher confirmed to KIFI/KIDK there are “fatalities” but could not say how many people were killed.

The crash happened about 1 mile off Interstate 15 near milepost 365.

Idaho State Police, along with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, are responding to the crash. A medical helicopter is also en route.

Highway 30 in both directions is closed. Idaho State Police said it will likely be closed for several hours.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

