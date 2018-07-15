Fatal Crash Blocks 2nd Avenue East in Twin Falls

MGN Online

MGN Online

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – One person is dead after a crash involving a vehicle and two pedestrians in Twin Falls.

Saturday night around 10:30 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at 2nd Ave. E. and Ketchum St. E. in Twin Falls.

Karen D. Guymon, 46, of Twin Falls, was driving westbound on 2nd Ave. in a 2001 Toyota Camry when her vehicle struck two pedestrians who were in the lane of travel. Aikoma Nensy, 38, of Micronesia, died from her injuries at the crash. JonJon Anakeneto, 38, of Micronesia, was also struck by the vehicle.

Anakeneto was transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Guymon was transported to a local emergency room via personal vehicle.

Guymon was not wearing a seatbelt.

Family has been notified.

Roads were blocked for approximately three and a half hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Twin Falls Police Department.