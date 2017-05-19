Famous bear 399 back home with new cubs

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A famous bear from Grand Teton National Park has come back to her usual territory with a new family.

The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports bear 399 had been spotted Tuesday with two cubs near Pilgrim Creek.

Park Service bear management specialist Kate Wilmot says she spotted what looked and acted like bear 399 with two new cubs along a road before they quickly went back into the woods.

Wilmot says the cubs looked about 3 ½ months old and less than 50 pounds. She says bear 399 appeared healthy.

The sighting had been good news for 399 fans, who were in dismay last year when her lone cub of the year was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle.