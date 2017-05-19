Famous bear 399 back home with new cubs

May 19, 2017 Sydney B. Jensen Uncategorized

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A famous bear from Grand Teton National Park has come back to her usual territory with a new family.

The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports bear 399 had been spotted Tuesday with two cubs near Pilgrim Creek.

Park Service bear management specialist Kate Wilmot says she spotted what looked and acted like bear 399 with two new cubs along a road before they quickly went back into the woods.

Wilmot says the cubs looked about 3 ½ months old and less than 50 pounds. She says bear 399 appeared healthy.

The sighting had been good news for 399 fans, who were in dismay last year when her lone cub of the year was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle.

Related Articles

Featured

Wolf Hit By Vehicle

July 10, 2015 Sydney B. Jensen

MOOSE, WY — A yearling male wolf was hit and killed by a passing vehicle late Tuesday night, July 7, on Highway 26/89/191 (Hwy 89) near Elk Ranch Flats in Grand Teton National Park. The […]

No Picture
Featured

Fire Danger Rating Elevated To High

August 26, 2015 Sydney B. Jensen

Moose, WY —Teton Interagency fire managers have elevated the fire danger rating to High for the Bridger-Teton National Forest, Grand Teton National Park, and Teton Interagency Dispatch Area. The potential for fire activity has increased […]