Family to donate organs of slain toddler to 8 other children

BLACKFOOT — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a 18-month-old boy who passed away Saturday.
Zachary Seth Alxzander Tendoy, who was born Aug. 29, 2015, died March 25, 2017.
Bingham County prosecutors say Jesus Adan Castillo, of Blackfoot, inflicted injuries to Zachary that resulted in his death.
“He was a very happy and light-spirited,” said Zachary’s godmother, Bianey Osuna, in a GoFundMe post. “He loved to smile and laugh, he loved to sing and dance to anything he could hear.”
Osuna said that Zachary’s mother is not doing well and is grieving on her own.
“I have talked to her every day since this happened — she really isn’t doing well but she is staying strong for her other child.” Osuna said.
On the GoFundMe page, which was set up to help support Zachary’s family, Osuna writes:
“Sadly on March 23 at 4:00 a.m. Zachary began to fight for his life. He received medical aid but his chances of surviving were slim. On Saturday, March 25, at 2:43, Zachary was pronounced dead. The family has agreed to donate his organs to eight children in need.
“At the time the family needs help to cover funeral expenses along with living expenses for at least the next month. Every dollar and/or share is greatly appreciated. Thank you all!”
The GoFundMe can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/zachary-tendoy-funeral-costs
Osuna says there will be a balloon release on March 29 at Jensen’s Grove in Blackfoot at 7 p.m. in honor of Zachary. Those who go are asked to bring yellow or blue balloons or a candle.