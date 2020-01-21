Fake German doctor who coaxed women, girls into electroshock experiment gets 11 years in jail

A German man will spend 11 years behind bars for tricking women and girls into electrocuting themselves while he watched via Skype, prosecutors said.

A Munich court on Monday convicted the man, identified only as 31-year-old David G., of more than a dozen offenses of attempted murder.

The court also convicted him of two counts of serious bodily harm and five counts of premeditated bodily harm, of breaching the victims’ privacy by filming them and of illegally claiming to have a medical degree.

Prosecutors said he contacted women and girls online over a 5-year period starting in 2013, claiming to be a doctor and offering them $3,325 to participate in a medical experiment on pain perception.

He then persuaded them to attach a homemade contraption to the electricity mains and their extremities while he watched and issued instructions. None of the victims was ever paid.

Judge Thomas Bott said G. instructed the women to place metal objects near their temples, “meaning that the human brain was subjected to an electric current,” Germany’s Deutsche Welle reported.

Judges concluded that 13 of the 88 cases constituted attempted murder because the defendant had told the women to hold the cables to their temples or feet, causing electricity to flow through their brains or hearts.

An expert witness told the court that G. had carried out his crimes for sexual and sadistic gratification, which he disputed. Court spokesman Florian Gliwitzky said the defendant would be sent to a secure psychiatric clinic for treatment.

Prosecutors had sought a 14-year prison sentence for the man. His lawyers had asked the court to give him no more than two years on probation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.