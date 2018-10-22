Explosive device found at George Soros’ home: report

An explosive device was found on Monday at the Westchester, N.Y., home of billionaire George Soros.

The Wall Street Journal, citing local law enforcement, reported that police received a phone call from the residence about a suspicious package.

An employee that works at the home found the package and opened it, revealing what appeared to be an explosive device, according to a press release. The employee then placed the package in a wooded area until authorities arrived.

The Bedford Police Department told Fox News that a suspicious package was found in a mailbox. Police referred Fox News to the F.B.I’s New York office, which did not confirm the report.

The bomb squad deactivated the device, and authorities have said there is no further threat to the area, according to the Journal.

The investigation has been turned over to the Joint Terrorism Task Force division of the FBI.

Soros, 88, has donated at least $18 million to his charity, the Open Society Foundations, which works to promote democracies in countries around the world, according to the organization’s website.

The wealthy liberal donor started his philanthropic efforts in 1979, but his contributions have not always been welcomed.

Campaigns against Soros emerged in Romania, where the billionaire was accused of financing as well as in Macedonia, Serbia and Slovakia – and have escalated to some extent since President Donald Trump took office.

The 88-year-old has focused his efforts as of late on the midterm elections in the U.S., and has funneled upwards of $15 million to Democrats as they push to regain control of Congress.

Soros told the Times in July that for every Trump supporter “there is more than one Trump enemy who will be more intent, more determined.”

In October, Soros was linked to a non-profit group called the Center for Popular Democracy (CPD), which rose to prominence for organizing civil disobedience actions and confronting several Republican lawmakers during the contentious hearings for then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Soros’ organization has donated to the CPD over the years, giving $1.5 million to the non-profit in 2016 and 2017 through his Open Society Foundations, the records show. He also donated in the past two years another $1.2 million to the nonprofit’s sister organization Center for Popular Democracy Action.