Explosive device detonates in California Sam's Club; 2nd device reportedly found in suspect's car

An explosive device detonated inside of a Sam’s Club in California, police confirmed Thursday afternoon.

“Responded to a possible fire structure at [Sam’s Club],” the Ontario Police Department tweeted. “It has been determined the suspect detonated a small explosive device in the store.”

A follow-up tweet stated, “There appears to be no structural damage or any injuries at this point,” and noted that “All employees and customers are accounted for.”

Law enforcement responded to the Sam’s Club store, roughly 40 miles east of Los Angeles, after an incident was reported just after 2 p.m. The emergency caller claimed to have heard a “popping sound” in the area, KABC reported.

Nearly three miles from the location, a driver was pulled over and detained, the news station reported, citing police.

Bomb squad personnel found a second device — possibly an explosive one — in the suspect’s car, according to KABC.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.