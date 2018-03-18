Explosion reported in Austin, at least 2 injured

At least two people were injured Sunday night after a reported explosion in Austin, Texas, emergency workers said.

Crews did not immediately confirm whether the explosion was the result of a package bomb. Three such blasts over the past month in Austin have killed two people and critically wounded at least two women.

Sunday’s reported explosion unfolded on Eagle Feather Drive, the Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted. “At this incident, 2 patients have been identified and are prepping those patients for transport.”

Police said the two people injured were “male,” but did not give their ages.

The EMS also acknowledged reports of a “second explosion” on nearby Dawn Song Drive, but said crews were investigating whether it was the same blast reported twice.

A package bomb exploded at an east Austin home on March 2, killing a 39-year-old man. Two package bombs in other parts of the city exploded last Monday, killing a 17-year-old, wounding his mother and injuring a 75-year-old woman. Officials said the bombings appeared to be related, but Interim Police Chief Bryan Manley said investigators didn’t know a possible motive or “what the ideology is behind this.”

Earlier Sunday, Austin police said the reward for information leading to an arrest in the deadly explosions has risen by $50,000 to a new total of $115,000. Manley said more than 500 officers, including federal agents, have conducted 236 interviews in following up 435 leads.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

