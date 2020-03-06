Explosion near US Embassy in Tunis prompts emergency response

The U.S. Embassy in Tunis, the capital of Tunisia, said Friday that emergency crews are responding to an explosion near its building in the city.

Unconfirmed local media reports said a suspected suicide bomber blew himself up after detonating a bomb. An individual riding a bike detonated the device near the police patrol opposite the embassy, reports said. Local reports said five police officers were wounded.

Crowds were seen in pictures on social media gathering outside the embassy.

Tunisian Radio Mosaique reported the man was a militant and police have established a crime scene, according to the Mirror.