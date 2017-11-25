Explosion near Shanghai results in injuries, property damage: Reports

An explosion early Sunday near Shanghai, China, has resulted in numerous injuries and damage to buildings and cars.

Information on possible deaths was not immediately available.

The explosion occurred in Ningbo, one of China’s busiest ports, striking a district along the Yong River about 8:55 a.m., state radio and other outlets reported.

No details of the cause or location of the blast were immediately reported.

The blast blew out windows in nearby buildings and cars and left streets littered with debris, local news reports said. China National Radio said on its website an unknown number of people were taken to a hospital but details of their injuries were unknown.

Photos on the website News.163.com showed an injured woman being carried away on a man’s back and what appeared to be the body of man lying amid the debris of a wrecked building.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.