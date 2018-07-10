Explosion in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, levels buildings around Main Street

Several people were hospitalized after a gas explosion rocked the city of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, on Tuesday.

Multiple buildings were leveled in the incident, which took place around Main Street, WISC-TV reported, citing police. The area is reportedly being evacuated.

Several people were taken to the hospital after the blast, according to Fox 6, but further details on injuries or deaths were not immediately available.

Two firefighters and one police officer were among the injured, the station reported.

Video posted to social media showed fires blazing with smoke hurtling toward the sky alongside a heavy police presence.

An employee of WMTV said his “whole house shook” from the explosion.

The Red Cross of Wisconsin tweeted that they’re setting up a reception center for displaced residents, but that exaction location was not immediately known.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.