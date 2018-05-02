Explosion, fire reported at Connecticut home amid barricade situation

An explosion reportedly ripped through a home in Connecticut on Wednesday night as police and a SWAT team were responding to reports that somebody was barricaded inside.

At least three police officers were seen being placed into ambulances, WFSB-TV reported.

The roadway on the 300 block of Qunninipiac Avenue in North Haven, Connecticut, remains closed, police told FOX 61.

There are reports that there was a hostage situation and a man had bombs inside the home although that wasn’t immediately confirmed. Neighbors also reported shaking following the blast.

State police say they are assisting with the investigation.

North Haven is located just outside of New Haven, home to Yale University, around 27 miles south of Hartford.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.