Experts see risks in US plan to dismantle NKorea's nukes

Experts are warning that the Trump administration’s plan to dismantle North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missiles in just a year is both unrealistic and risky.

The rapid timeline proposed by national security adviser John Bolton contrasts with more measured, methodical strategies that most North Korea experts insist are needed to produce a lasting denuclearization agreement.

They say any solid deal will require North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to be completely transparent about his program — at a time when intelligence reports suggest he will try to deceive the United States about the extent of his covert weapons or facilities.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to arrive Friday in Pyongyang for his third visit in three months.