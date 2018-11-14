Experts look ways to curb deaths as fires get more severe

November 14, 2018 KID News National News
FILE - This Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, shows charred trunks of Ponderosa pines near Sisters, Ore., months after a prescribed burn removed vegetation, smaller trees and other fuel ladders last spring. Creating fire buffers between housing and dry grasslands and brush and burying spark-prone power lines underground would give people a better chance of surviving wildfires, experts say. So would controlled burns, a proven, historic practice that has been neglected in recent decades. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)

FILE – This Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, shows charred trunks of Ponderosa pines near Sisters, Ore., months after a prescribed burn removed vegetation, smaller trees and other fuel ladders last spring. Creating fire buffers between housing and dry grasslands and brush and burying spark-prone power lines underground would give people a better chance of surviving wildfires, experts say. So would controlled burns, a proven, historic practice that has been neglected in recent decades. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)

BILLINGS, Montana – Experts are looking for ways to reduce growing death tolls from blazes in California and across the U.S. West, suggesting the creation of fire buffers between housing and dry brush and burying power lines.

They also say lighting more controlled burns to keep vegetation in check could give people a better chance of surviving wildfires.

Housing developments are pushing farther into fire-prone land that’s often become overgrown.

That’s set the stage for tragedy, as whipping winds and drought that are characteristic of climate change stoke wildfires like those raging in Northern and Southern California. At least 51 people have died.

Hundreds of thousands of people were told to evacuate ahead of the blazes. Some experts point to an over-reliance on evacuation and too little attention paid to making communities safe.