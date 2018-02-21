Expert: Convicted child rapist, killer is psychopath

A neuropsychologist has told jurors that a man convicted of abducting an 8-year-old girl from a Florida Wal-mart and then raping and murdering her is most certainly a psychopath.

The Florida Times-Union reports Joseph Sesta, who has worked extensively with violent sexual predators, testified in a Jacksonville courtroom Wednesday in the penalty phase for 62-year-old Donald Smith.

Jurors took less than 15 minutes last week to convict Smith of the 2013 death of Cherish Perrywinkle. The jurors returned this week to decide whether Smith should be executed or spend the rest of his life in prison.

Sesta and other experts called by the defense all said Smith’s brain is far from normal and he lacks control over his impulses. He also was described as callous, uncaring, manipulative and lacking empathy.

___

Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com