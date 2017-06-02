EXCLUSIVE: Sneak peek of Idaho Falls LDS Temple Youth Cultural Celebration

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Risch from Idaho says he’s throwing his support behind fellow GOP Sen. Marco Rubio for president. Risch announced his endorsement of the Florida politician on Wednesday. Risch […]
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Federal authorities are confirming that a cyanide trap intended to kill coyotes in eastern Idaho instead killed a dog in an incident the local sheriff also says injured a 14-year-old boy. […]
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter says he wants to see lucrative betting machines known as instant horse racing terminals reinstated in Idaho, with tighter regulations. The Idaho Supreme Court ruled earlier this […]