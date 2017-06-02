EXCLUSIVE: Sneak peek of Idaho Falls LDS Temple Youth Cultural Celebration

June 2, 2017 Sydney B. Jensen Regional News

Less than a day away from the Idaho Falls LDS Temple Youth Cultural Celebration, Neal Larson gets a behind the scenes view at one of the final rehearsals.

Listen to an exclusive interview with KID Newsradio about the cultural celebration here.

Photos from the June 2 rehearsal are below:

Thousands of LDS gather in the Holt Arena in Pocatello for one of the final rehearsals | NEAL LARSON, KID Newsradio
As estimated 12,000-14,000 youth are expected to participate in the youth cultural celebration entitled, “Temple By The River – Reflections” | NEAL LARSON, KID Newsradio
In addition to youth dancers, there is also a 500 person youth choir slated to sing during the celebration | NEAL LARSON, KID Newsradio

