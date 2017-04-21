EXCLUSIVE: Community college pre-debate on KID Newsradio

The debate surrounding changing Eastern Idaho Technical College in Idaho Falls to a community college continues to heat up just weeks ahead of the May 16th ballot decision.

The proposal on the ballot would change EITC to a community college and create a new tax district. Steve Taggart and Larry Lyon spoke to KID Newsradio Friday, April 21 and represent the opposing sides of the argument, Taggart for changing EITC to a community college and Lyon, against the proposal.

Idaho Falls is surrounded by college towns, Rexburg and Pocatello, homes to Brigham Young University-Idaho and Idaho State University. Steve Taggart and other proponents of the change argue the new community college would contribute to a healthy economy in Idaho Falls in addition to making education more affordable and accessible for students.

“You can go to BYU-Idaho up the road or you can go down to Pocatello, but the issue is they’re much more costly,” Taggart said. “For instance, ISU is roughly three times the cost of what a community college will run. BYU-Idaho’s 21 percent more expensive and that doesn’t include the cost of travel or the cost of those who live there.”

Taggart also says that “bringing those dollars home,” would boost the economy.

Those in opposition to the proposal say the community college isn’t filling a need, since Idaho students can graduate high school with their associates degree on the state’s dollar and creates an unnecessary, increased tax burden on residents. Lyon also argues that the future of education is not in brick and mortar schooling methods, but rather in technical and online education.

“Just because I’m against this proposal does not mean I’m against education,” Larry Lyon said. “The reason why that I’m opposed is that what we’re doing is we’re creating an entirely new taxing district. If we needed it and we were getting good value for it, then that would be something else, but it doesn’t appear that way. This taxing district is something that, these things just grow beyond anything imaginable, they’re insatiable.”

KID Newsradio is teaming up with Local News 8 and KIDK Channel 3 to sponsor a debate on May 8th at 7 P.M. at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls. Admission is free for the public.

Listen to the full radio interview below. You can also read the full panel report and proposal here.