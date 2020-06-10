Exclusive: Barr says DOJ investigating familiar names in Durham probe, calls findings 'very troubling'

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Exclusive: DOJ investigating ‘familiar names’ in Durham probe, Barr tells Fox News

Americans will recognize “some” of the names linked to U.S. Attorney John Durham’s ongoing probe into federal surveillance abuses, Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday, adding he is “very troubled” by the findings so far.

The Durham team “has been working very aggressively to move forward,” Barr told Fox News’ Bret Baier in an exclusive interview on “Special Report,” and pledged there “will be public disclosure” of his findings.

“I think before the [2016] election, I think we’re concerned about the motive force behind the very aggressive investigation that was launched into the Trump campaign without, you know, with a very thin, slender reed as a basis for it,” Barr told Baier. “It seemed that the bureau was sort of spring-loaded at the end of July to drive in there and investigate a campaign.”

The Justice Department's watchdog has identified critical errors in every FBI wiretap application that it audited as part of the fallout from the bureau's heavily flawed investigation into former Trump adviser Carter Page, who was surveiled during the 2016 campaign in part because of a largely discredited dossier funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Messy Georgia primary raises alarms for November, as Ossoff edges closer to clinching Senate nomination

The Democratic Senate primary in Georgia was too early to call Wednesday, as Jon Ossoff held onto approximately 49 percent of the vote with more ballots coming in — amid widespread reports of hourslong lines, voting machine malfunctions, provisional ballot shortages and absentee ballots failing to arrive in time.

Ossoff, whose defeat in a 2017 special election was a gut-punch to Democrats who flooded his campaign with money, was leading Sarah Riggs Amico and Teresa Tomlinson. They each have roughly 13 percent of the counted vote, and candidates need 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff.

One of the state’s largest counties, De Kalb in the metro Atlanta area, has yet to report any results as of early Wednesday.

As the night wound on, and races were also held in South Carolina, Nevada and West Virginia, it became evident that the long-standing nationwide wrangle over voting rights and election security had come to a head in Georgia — where a messy primary and partisan finger-pointing offered an unsettling preview of a November contest when battleground states could face potentially record turnout.

HBO Max pulls ‘Gone With the Wind’ from library amid racial tensions over Floyd death

HBO Max pulled the Oscar-winning 1939 Civil War epic “Gone With the Wind” from its library amid heightened racial tensions following the death of George Floyd.

ScreenRant and The Wall Street Journal were the first to report that the newly launched streaming service yanked the film, which takes place at an Atlanta plantation. Critics in the modern era have criticized “Gone With the Wind” for its depiction of black people.

The film won eight Oscars including Best Picture and made history when Hattie McDaniel became the first black American to win an Oscar for her performance. The decision to pull "Gone With the Wind" from the streaming service sparked some backlash on social media.

Fauci: Coronavirus more complex than HIV, fight against pandemic far from over

LA homicides up by 250 percent over last week, LAPD reports.

Chicago alderman tells ‘Ingraham Angle’ he ‘was pleading for help’ on leaked conference call.

De Blasio: NYC will paint ‘Black Lives Matter‘ on major streets in all 5 boroughs

Human remains found at Idaho home of Chad Daybell, husband of ‘cult mom’ Lori Vallow, police say.

US employers laid off 7.7 million workers in April.

Stock futures move higher ahead of Fed meeting.

Dun & Bradstreet files for a $1B IPO.

AMC Theatres plans July global reopening.

Laura Ingraham rips Democrats for what she called “pathetic playacting” in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody.

