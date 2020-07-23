'Excessive' summer monsoon rains in Asia displace millions, cause at least 500 deaths

Weeks of heavy rainfall that’s spawned devastating flooding across parts of South Asia can be seen in new imagery from NASA after millions were displaced.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, or IFRC, said Wednesday that more than 9.6 million people have been impacted by the flooding, with about 500 dying so far in India, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

“People in Bangladesh, India and Nepal are sandwiched in a triple disaster of flooding, the coronavirus and an associated socioeconomic crisis of loss of livelihoods and jobs,” said Jagan Chapagain, secretary-general of the IFRC. “Flooding of farmlands and destruction of crops can push millions of people, already badly impacted by COVID-19, further into poverty.

Chapagain warned that South Asia could face a humanitarian crisis in the weeks ahead.

In a map released by NASA on Thursday, “excessive” rainfall totals by satellite estimates emerge over the region using data from the Global Precipitation Measurement (GPM) mission.

“The darkest reds indicate places where GPM detected rainfall totals exceeding 100 centimeters (40 inches) during this period,” NASA notes. “Due to averaging of the satellite data, local rainfall amounts may be significantly higher when measured from the ground.”

Particularly high rainfall totals have been observed over northeastern India, where the state of Asam has seen 35 inches of rain between June 1 and July 22, about 20 percent more than normal.

Some 2.5 million people were affected by floods in Assam and at least 113 have died, authorities said.

More than 100 animals, including rare rhinos, have died in floods that have submerged Kaziranga National Park. More rain is expected in the next few days.

Heavy rain since early June has also led to devastating flooding across south-central and eastern China, where record flooding and landslides have taken place.

At least 141 people have died or are missing since floods began.

In Bangladesh, experts say this year’s monsoon is going to last longer than usual because more waters are expected to rush in from upstream India.

In Kurigram, one of the worst affected districts in northern Bangladesh, thousands of people have taken shelter at higher ground, leaving their flooded homes.

“Many people are not having three meals a day,” Mizanur Rahman Soikat, a volunteer for the Bidyanondo Foundation, a local charity, told the Associated Press. “The government and volunteer groups are trying to give them food and medicine, but it is getting harder to keep track of the affected people because of rising waters.”

The monsoon pattern develops annually across the region, but this year the low-pressure systems have been noted to be “especially strong,” bringing much more moisture from the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.