Excavator retrieved from Idaho nuclear waste pit

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An excavator that slid into a nuclear waste pit in Idaho has been retrieved.

The Post Register reports (http://bit.ly/2rsLpjY ) the excavator slid into the pit May 11 after a partial collapse of the dig area at the U.S. Department of Energy’s desert site.

Fluor Idaho spokesman Erik Simpson says crews dug a ramp for the excavator and drove it from the pit area into a nearby service bay, where it was inspected. It will be repaired soon.

The pit, called the Accelerated Retrieval Project 8, contains transuranic waste generated at the Rocky Flats nuclear weapons plant outside Denver. The waste was buried in Idaho between 1950 and 1970.

Simpson says corrective actions have been taken to prevent future incidents.