Ex-wife and mom of North Carolina couple accused of incest — and parenting a love child — breaks silence

The mother of a daughter who allegedly had an incestuous relationship with her father – leading to a love child – is speaking out about the controversial relationship.

Steven Pladl, 42, of Knightdale, N.C., and Katie Pladl, 20, were arrested Jan. 27 and charged with adultery and contributing to delinquency. The arrests came after the couple reportedly got married. Their baby boy was born in September.

Pladl and his wife, Alyssa, reportedly gave up Katie for adoption as an infant but they all reunited in 2016 after Katie tracked down her biological parents via social media.

Pladl and Alyssa divorced in 2017.

“There are no words to describe the sense of betrayal and disgust I’m feeling,” Alyssa told The Daily Mail on Tuesday. “I waited 18 long years to have a relationship with my daughter — and now he’s completely destroyed it.”

Alyssa told the outlet that she was particularly disturbed by the wedding between her daughter and ex-husband, especially because the ceremony was reportedly attended both by Steven Pladl’s mother and Katie’s adoptive parents.

“From what I know it was an official wedding, even if it was illegal,” Alyssa said. “They just didn’t disclose their father-daughter relationship. They were all there for an incestuous wedding and she’s pregnant with his baby. How they could be there celebrating is beyond me.”

Alyssa told The Daily Mail that she was tipped off about the relationship thanks to journal entries written by a younger daughter.

“Katie is pregnant. Dad says they feel like couples. Did they get a little too drunk that night? My dad is a slut,” the entry reportedly read. “He’s Satan. He’s f**king SATAN. He’ll go to hell but he won’t be the one getting tortured, he’ll be the one torturing people.”

When confronted with the journal entries, Steven allegedly did not deny the relationship or pregnancy.

Following their arrest last month, the father has been let go on a $1 million bond but his daughter is still at the Wake County Detention Center, awaiting a Feb. 28 extradition hearing.

“She’s a breastfeeding mother. She’s in there struggling emotionally and physically. But he’s used whatever financial resources he can get his hands on to get himself out, not her,” Alyssa told The Daily Mail. “That should tell you all you need to know about what kind of husband and father he is. There is no way I’m ever having him around his daughters again. I think he needs to go to jail and pay for what he’s done.”