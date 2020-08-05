Ex-soldier biking nearly 400 miles to raise cash for emotional support dogs for veterans

A North Dakota Army veteran will be cycling across the state this weekend to raise money for Patriot Assistance Dogs, a nonprofit that teams animals with former military personnel suffering post-traumatic stress disorder and other issues linked to their service.

Andrew Nathan, a 22-year veteran who was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division and the North Dakota Army National Guard, is hoping that his initiative will raise $50,000 for the Detroit Lakes, Minn., group through a GoFundMe page he set up.

Patrol Assistance Dogs provides trained and certified psychiatric service dogs to qualified U.S. Military veterans at no cost to them. The group currently has over 200 dog and veteran teams, with over 50 veteran-owned dogs. Almost all are rescued or surrendered.

Nathan, who is now the employment coordinator at the Department of Veterans Affairs in Fargo, will be cycling 378 miles, from the Montana border east to the city of Fargo, located along the boundary with Minnesota. His GoFundMe page has garnered just shy of $1,400 so far.

“I want to serve more,'” Nathan, who began training earlier this year, told KVLY News for a segment on his fundraiser.

“In no way, shape or form do I think this is going to be a walk in the park,” he said. “It’s going to be tough, but I’m looking forward to it. I’m excited.”

