Ex-social worker facing 14 felony counts made patient her 'sex slave,' lawsuit alleges

A 53-year-old female social worker in northeastern Illinois was arrested Thursday, accused of sexual misconduct with at least two patients. One patient, a 24-year-old man, says the suspect used him as her personal “sex slave” for nearly three years.

The suspect, identified as Christy Lenhardt, faces 14 felony charges stemming from two lawsuits that allege sexual misconduct with a disabled person and official misconduct, FOX 32 reported.

Patient Benahdam Hurt filed his civil rights complaint in November, alleging that Lenhardt had made him her “sex slave” between November 2014 and July 2017, the Chicago Tribune reported.

In the lawsuit, Hurt alleges that Lenhardt gave him electronics and various gifts during that time. Hurt also alleges that Lenhardt admitted to sexual misconduct with two previous patients — one of whom she allegedly helped to escape from the facility.

Another lawsuit, filed in January by 27-year-old Mark Owens, alleges that Lenhardt made “sexual advances” toward him after his arrival at the facility in 2012. Owens contends he reported the alleged abuse but no action was taken.

Lenhardt faces eight counts of sexual misconduct with a person with disabilities and six counts of official misconduct, an investigation concluded. She will appear in court April 20 at the Kane County Judicial Center. Her bail was set at $100,000.

Officials from the Illinois Department of Human Services confirmed that Lenhardt is no longer an employee at its facilities. An investigation is continuing.