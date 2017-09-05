Ex-Sheriff David Clarke to join pro-Trump super PAC

Former Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke Jr. announced Tuesday he will join the super PAC devoted to electing candidates who support the Trump-Pence administration.

Both the super PAC, America First Action, and a spokesperson for Clarke announced that he would join the team as a senior advisor and spokesman.

“It’s truly an honor to join the America First Action team, most importantly because we share the same values that most hard-working, law-abiding Americans do,” Clarke, who resigned last week from his post as sheriff, said in a statement Tuesday. “It gives me the chance to do what I love most—promote President Trump’s agenda, including his fierce support for the American law enforcement officer, and ensure the will of the American people who got President Trump elected is not derailed by the left or the self-serving Washington establishment.”

In June, Clarke announced that he had rescinded his acceptance of a post in the Office of Public Engagement for the Department of Homeland Security. However, the office had never confirmed that it offered him the job, in which he would have served as a liaison between DHS and state and local law enforcement.

Since his resignation last week, Clarke, who has been a loyal Trump supporter, had been rumored to take a post within the administration.

On Friday, DHS pointed Fox News to its announcement in June that “Sheriff Clarke is no longer being considered for a position within DHS.”

“His status with DHS has not changed,” a DHS official told Fox News. Also Friday, the White House told Fox News that it had “no announcement” in regards to a potential administration post for Clarke.

“David Clarke is an American patriot, and we are very proud to welcome him to America First,” Brian O. Walsh, president of the PAC, said Tuesday. “Having spent a lifetime in law enforcement –protecting and serving his community and fighting for justice and the Second Amendment –Sheriff Clarke doesn’t just believe in making America safe again; he’s devoted his life to it.”

Clarke had built a following among conservatives with his social media presence during the 2016 presidential campaign. He spoke at the Republican National Convention last July.

Clarke recently published a memoir, titled, “Cop Under Fire,” which President Trump promoted on Twitter last week.

Brooke Singman is a Politics Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @brookefoxnews.

