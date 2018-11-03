Ex-Rutgers football player charged in murder plot allegedly threatened to send nude photos of women to her job

A former Rutgers football player who was charged in connection with an alleged plot to commit murder allegedly threatened to send nude photos of a woman to her employer, court documents stated.

Izaia Bullock, 22, of Piscataway, N.J., was charged with two counts of attempted murder and conspiracy. He allegedly plotted to murder the family members of an acquaintance, prosecutors said. The alleged intended victims of the plot were not affiliated with the university.

On Thursday, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office filed an additional charge against Bullock. He was charged with one count of fourth-degree cyber harassment, NJ.com reported.

Bullock allegedly threatened to send the pictures that “were sexual in nature” of a woman to her employer, a complaint stated, according to NJ.com. The relationship between the football player and the woman was not immediately clear. He sent the photos to the victim “in an attempt to harass or emotionally harm her,” court documents stated.

Bullock was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a court appearance which is slated for next week. He was dismissed from the Rutgers University football team on Tuesday. He played one game for Rutgers this season.

Fox News Ryan Gaydos and the Associated Press contributed to this report.