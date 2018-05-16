Ex-PM lawyer says no docs seized in Malaysia police search

A lawyer for Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Najib Razak says the seven-hour police search of his property as part of a money-laundering investigation being pushed by his successor did not find any incriminating documents.

Najib’s lawyer says police have seized several boxes of personal possessions including handbags and clothing. He says the search was done under the anti-money laundering act. Police didn’t give details.

New Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad reopened a probe into a state investment fund that is being investigated abroad. Najib started the fund in 2009 and U.S. investigators say at least $4.5 billion was stolen and laundered by Najib’s associates, some of which landed in his bank account.

Mahathir says arrests will be made as soon as there is evidence and there’ll be no deal for Najib.