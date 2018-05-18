Ex-Playboy model, child die after falling out of New York City hotel, reports say

The woman who plunged to her death Friday along with her 7-year-old child after falling off of a New York City hotel has reportedly been identified as former Playboy centerfold model Stephanie Adams.

Police told Fox News the woman, 46, and the child were both dead after the fall from the Gotham Hotel located in Midtown Manhattan. The woman and the child were believed to be mother and son, and sources told the New York Post that it was Adams.

The incident was reported around 8:30 a.m. EST. The woman and child landed on the hotel’s second-floor balcony and died of their injuries.

FOX 5 New York reported the woman and child jumped to their deaths. It was not immediately clear how many floors they fell from.

A medical examiner has been called to the scene.

Witnesses told Fox News the situation was “very confusing.”

Gotham Hotel officials told Fox News that the police were investigating the situation and refused to comment further.

A hotel employee who works at the restaurant told Fox News the woman and child fell from the 25th floor, the penthouse, in the back of the building. The employee said the child and the woman checked into the hotel Thursday morning.

The investigation is ongoing and police stressed the information was preliminary. Police were looking to determine whether the woman had a history of mental illness.

The Gotham Hotel is about four blocks from Grand Central Terminal, and has 67 rooms over 25 floors. Rooms go for about $220 a night, according to the website.