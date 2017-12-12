The anti-Trump text messages between FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page that led to Strzok’s removal from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe have been obtained by Fox News.

Read them below.

01/18/2016

Peter Strzok – Martin O’Malley is a freak show.

Lisa Page – Yikes Baby! Yeah, that’s what everyone says.

03/02/2016

Strzok – He asked me who I’d vote for, guessed Kasich.

Page – Seriously?! Would you not D?

Strzok – I don’t know. I suppose Hillary.

Page – I would D.

03/04/2016

Page – God Trump is loathsome human.

Strzok – Yet he many win.

Strzok – Good for Hillary.

Page – It is.

Strzok – Would he be a worse president than Cruz?

Page –Trump?, yes I think so

Strzok – I’m not sure.

Strzok – Omg he’s an idiot.

Page – He’s awful

Strzok – America will get what the voting public deserves.

Page – That’s what I’m afraid of.

—

Strzok – God Hillary should win. 100,000,000-0.

Page – I know

Page – Also did you hear him make a comment about the size of his d*ck earlier? This man cannot be president.

Strzok – Yes I did. In relation to this size of his hand. All the “Lil Marco” blah blah blah

Strzok – Ok I may vote for Trump.

Page – What? Poor Kasich. He’s the only sensible man up there.

Strzok – He was pretty much calling for death for Snowden. I’m a single-issue voter. 😉 Espionage Machine Party

Strzok – Exacty re Kasich. And he has ZERO appeal

03/12/2016

Page – What the f is wrong with people? A Texas Candidate pushes the boundary to the far right. (NYT)

http://nyti.ms/1TqBqj

Strzok – That Texas article is depressing as hell. But answers how we could end up with President trump

Page – Wasn’t it? Seriously, how are people so incredible ignorant?

Strzok – I have no idea, but it depresses me. Same people who drive more when they get extra daylight from daylight savings, I’m guessing.

03/14/2016

Page – Don’t listen to npr morning- npr Richard Clarke is an uninformed douche.

03/16/2016

Page – I can not believe Donald Trump is likely to be an actual, serious candidate for president.

04/02/2016

Page – So look, you say we text on that phone when we talk about Hillary because it can’t be traced, you were just venting, bc you feel bad that you’re gone so much but that can’t be helped right now.

04/09/2016

Strzok – This is clear and utter bias by the media specifically the NY TIMES, WAPO, and CNN who if you look at all of them have large donors for Clinton.

Strzok – The fact citing source they used is owned by a newspaper which publicly endorsed Clinton.

05/04/2016

Page – And holy sh*t Cruz just dropped out of the race. It’s going to be a Clinton Trump race. Unbelievable.

Strzok – What?!?!??

Page – You heard that right my friend

Strzok – I saw Trump won, figured it would be a bit

06/12/2016

Strzok – They fully deserve to go, and demonstrate the absolute bigoted nonsense of Trump

Strzok – Truly

06/17/2016

Strzok – Now we’re talking about Clinton, and how a lot of people are holding their breath, hoping.

06/22/2016

Page – Hi. Just leaving my meeting now. How we make law in this country is offensive and irresponsible.

Strzok – I know it is. Its why I LOATHE congress. Can’t wait to hear the story.

07/07/2016

Page – Thought this was spot on. Hillary Clinton: Survivor https//NYTi.ms/29z0oku

07/08/2016

Strzok – And meanwhile, we have Black Lives Matter protestors, right now, chanting “no justice no peace” around DoJ and the White House…

Page – That’s awful.

07/14/2016

Page – Have you read this? It’s really frightening. For Whites Sensing Decline, Donald Trump Unleashes Words of Resistance http://NYTI/ms/29WCu5!

Strzok – I have not. But I think it’s clear he’s capturing all the white, poor voters who the mainstream republicans abandoned in all but name in the quest for the almighty $$$

Page – Yeah, it’s not good.

Strzok – Poll Finds Emails Weighing on Hillary Clinton, Now Tied With Donald Trump http://nyti.ms/29RV5gf

Page – It is

07/19/2016

Strzok – And are you kidding me? Duck Dynasty now Scot Baio? Ridiculous

Page – Wait, is that who is speaking at the convention?!

Strzok – Yes!!!!!!

Page – Charles in Charge?! That’s the best they can do? Lmfao

Strzok – It’s PATHETIC!

Page – That unbelievable. My god. Thank god it’s on.

—

Page – Likely to come down shortly so we can bust through more of this sh*t. Just fyi.

Strzok – Oooh, TURN IT ON, TURN IT ON!!! THE DO*CHEBAGS ARE ABOUT TO COME OUT. You can tell by the excitable clapping.

Page – My god, I’m so embarrassed for them. These are like second-run stars. Nothing the B-list to relate to the kids these days.

Page – And wow, Donald Trump is in an enormous do*che.

Strzok – Hi. How was Trump, other than a do*che? Melania? And any luck with home purchases?

Page – Trump barely spoke, but the first thing out of his mouth was “we’re going to win soooo big.” The whole thing is like living in a bad dream.

Strzok – Jesus.

Page – Melania was perfectly fine, except the whole point of the spouse talking is to reveal those personal stories, what a ind human the candidate is. There was none of that.

Strzok – That was her job! What the hell did she talk about? Winning huuuge?

Page – I don’t know. Lots of my husband is great but no description to back it up.

Strzok – Omg. You listening to npr? Apparently Melania’s speech had passages lifted from Michelle Obama’s…Unbelievable

Page – NO WAY!

Page – God, it’s just a two-bit organization. I do so hope his disorganization comes to bite him hard in November.

Strzok – It HAS to, right? Right?!? Panicked

08/06/2016

Page – And maybe you’re meant to stay where you are because you’re meant to protect the country from that menace. To that end comma, read this:

Page – Trump Enablers Will Finally Have to Take A Stand http://nyti.ms/2aFakry

Strzok – Thanks. It’s absolutely true that we’re both very fortunate. And of course I’ll try and approach it that way. I just know it will be tough at times. I can protect our country at many levels, not sure if that helps

Fox News’ Jake Gibson contributed to this report.