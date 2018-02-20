Ex-Milwaukee officer sentenced to 3 years for sex crimes

A former Milwaukee police officer who was acquitted last year in a fatal shooting that sparked two nights of riots will serve three years in prison for unrelated sex crimes.

Twenty-six-year-old Dominique Heaggan-Brown was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty last month to three counts of soliciting prostitution and two counts of obtaining someone’s image without their consent. He also pleaded no contest to false imprisonment.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the judge also ordered Heaggan-Brown to serve three years of extended supervision after serving his prison sentence.

Under a plea deal, prosecutors dropped the most serious charges of second-degree sexual assault.

In June, a jury acquitted Heaggan-Brown for killing 23-year-old Sylville Smith after a brief foot chase on Aug. 13, 2016.