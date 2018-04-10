Ex-military couple due in court for child abuse resentencing

A former Army major and his wife convicted of abusing their young foster children over several years are due back in court for a resentencing after their original sentence was thrown out for being too lenient.

John and Carolyn Jackson are set to appear in federal court in Newark on Wednesday.

The Jacksons lived at the Army’s Picatinny Arsenal facility when they were charged in 2013.

After their first trial ended in a mistrial, they were convicted on multiple counts of child endangerment in 2015. A judge sentenced John Jackson to probation and Carolyn Jackson to two years in prison. Prosecutors had sought sentences of 15 to 19 years.

Prosecutors presented evidence that the Jacksons regularly beat the children and denied them food, water and medical care.