Ex-Marine charged with jumping White House barrier has PTSD, family says

A California man who had been missing for several weeks was arrested Monday after jumping a security barrier at the White House.

Alexander Miner, 29, of Danville, a former Marine, allegedly told a federal agent he had been under divine orders to slap or punch President Donald Trump and “make him cry like a b—-,” the Mercury News reported.

Miner accused Trump of harassing him through emails and also called Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama “child molesters,” court records indicate.

He was arrested after tossing a backpack and attempting to scale a barrier, authorities said.

Miner’s family in Walnut Creek, Calif. — about 25 miles east of San Francisco – said he is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. According to public records, Miner’s landlord reported him missing in late May.

Lincoln Miner, Alexander’s father, filed a missing persons report three weeks ago, fearing his son might be a paranoid schizophrenic who had gone “off the deep end,” the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“He’s got some serious conspiracy issues, paranoid issues maybe it’s gone from PTSD into something else. I want professional help for him to find out what’s going on and I think he does too.” – Lincoln Miner, father of suspect

An investigation led authorities to a woman in Virginia who claimed Miner began stalking her 11 years ago. She told police he had claimed to be an old friend, but that she didn’t recognize him. When Miner allegedly showed up her home in Virginia, she called the police.

The next day, she said, Miner left her 200 Facebook messages in which he allegedly threatened to rape her “across the coals of hell” and “rip her from limb to limb,” court records said.

Miner was charged with attempted burglary and entering and remaining on restricted grounds without authority, the Mercury News reported. Federal authorities said Miner will undergo a mental health evaluation.