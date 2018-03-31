Ex-cop worked with drug dealers, 'seized' cash from their rivals, authorities say

A former Atlanta-area police officer has been indicted for allegedly stealing cash that she would split with local drug dealers.

Lori Monique Johnson, 33, is accused of taking the money during phony traffic stops targeting the rivals of her associates, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office said, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Johnson was charged with violating the Georgia RICO act and 14 counts of violation of oath by a public officer, the station reported.

The former officer stole a total of more than $150,000 during three staged traffic stops beginning in March 2015, authorities said. They added that Johnson targeted drug dealers because they were unlikely to report the robberies to police.

After each traffic stop, Johnson would share money with her associates and then receive a cut for herself. Johnson made various deposits into a local bank, according to the indictment.

“The reprehensible actions of Ms. Johnson are unacceptable and do not reflect the high standards of the DeKalb County Police Department,” Chief James Conroy told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Her actions tarnish the reputations and service which is demonstrated by our honorable law enforcement officers each and every day.”

The FBI was asked to assist in the investigation, Fox 5 reported.

Johnson was released on bond Friday, the Journal-Constitution reported.