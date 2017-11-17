Ex-con charged in student death that sparked manhunt

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Prosecutors are filing aggravated murder charges against an ex-convict accused of gunning down a University of Utah student with a weapon stolen from a slain Colorado man.



The case was filed Thursday against 24-year-old Austin Boutain, who was arrested at the Salt Lake City library after a massive manhunt sparked by the Oct. 30 attempted carjacking near campus.



Prosecutors say he and his wife Kathleen hatched the plot that ended in the death of Chenwei Guo. They say the couple watched cars for hours before Austin Boutain attacked the student.



Police say the couple had driven to Utah after cutting a man’s throat and stealing guns from his trailer in Golden, Colorado.



They also face murder charges in Colorado in the death 63-year-old Mitchell Ingle.



No attorney was immediately listed for them.