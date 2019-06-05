Ex-Clinton pollster: Christopher Steele should be extradited to US, get same treatment as Manafort and Stone

Former Clinton pollster Mark Penn said Wednesday that Christopher Steele should be extradited to the United States over a suspected “conspiracy to defraud” the country and affect the 2016 election.

Penn was responding on “Fox & Friends” to the reports that the former British spy has agreed to be questioned by Justice Department investigators about his salacious and unverified dossier on Trump’s ties to Russia.

Steele’s interview would reportedly happen within weeks in London and it would come on the heels of Attorney General Bill Barr appointing a U.S. attorney to review the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation.

The DOJ inspector general is also looking into how Steele’s Democrat-funded dossier was used by the FBI to secure surveillance warrants for a former Trump campaign adviser in 2016, despite questions about its credibility.

BLACK LIVES MATTER ACTIVIST SHAUN KING SAYS MANAFORT DOESN’T DESERVE RIKERS

NEW STRZOK-PAGE TEXTS REVEAL OTHERS WERE ‘LEAKING LIKE MAD’ IN LEAD UP TO TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE

Penn, one of the top pollsters for Bill Clinton’s 1996 re-election and Hillary Clinton’s 2008 campaign, said one “big question” is what entity Steele was dealing with in the United States while he was creating the dossier.

“He has to be extradited to the United States for a conspiracy to defraud the United States. This was a conspiracy to perpetrate a hoax to affect our election. He is the main witness and he should receive the kind of treatment that people like Roger Stone and Paul Manafort receive,” he argued.

He said Steele will be asked about his sources for the dossier and it’s possible that his answers could begin to shed light on how the Trump-Russia investigation started in 2016.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The most fundamental questions of how this investigation started, people want the answers and it really starts with Christopher Steele,” said Penn.

Republicans have long accused former FBI officials of relying too heavily on Steele’s dossier in 2016, when a counterintelligence investigation was launched into the Trump campaign.

Penn said anyone who reads the dossier “will know right away what a joke this was.”