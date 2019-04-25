Ex-campaign adviser Michael Caputo says he met with Trump, vows to plead the fifth if subpoenaed

Michael Caputo, a former adviser to President Trump’s campaign in 2016, told Fox News on Thursday that he paid a visit to the president in Washington D.C. and that he plans to plead the Fifth should he receive a subpoena from the House Judiciary Committee.

Caputo and Trump spoke about a variety of topics over the course of their nearly 40-minute meeting at the White House on Wednesday, including the conclusion of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, as well as the 2020 presidential election, he said.

The Russia probe has fueled Trump and made him ready to fight in 2020, Caputo said. Adding, without getting into specifics, that people affected by the Mueller investigation will be pleased with what’s to come.

HOUSE JUDICIARY CHAIRMAN SUBPOENAS EX-WHITE HOUSE COUNSEL DON MCGAHN

“I can’t tell you what he said but I can promise you every one of those people would have been delighted to hear what I heard yesterday,” he told Fox News.

Caputo also said he informed House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., that he will be pleading the Fifth in regards to any potential subpoenas.

“He’s going to get five fingers from me,” Caputo told Fox News.

Caputo was among the 81 individuals and entities who were served document requests last month by Nadler and the Judiciary Committee as part of a probe into “alleged obstruction of justice, public corruption, and other abuses of power by President Trump.”

Caputo told Fox News in March that he told the committee that he did not have any of the documents they wanted.

In discussing next year’s presidential election, Caputo said he wants to assist Trump’s campaign, however the pair did not discuss any specific job.

Caputo also said former Vice President Joe Biden‘s entrance into the 2020 Democratic race doesn’t worry the president at all.

