Ex-boyfriend of missing NJ woman sent obscene messages before her disappearance, had marks round neck: report

The ex-boyfriend of a missing New Jersey woman sent several aggressive and profanity-laced messages to her the day before she disappeared and was found with mysterious marks around his neck when questioned by police days later, prosecutors revealed in court this week.

John D. Ozbilgen, a 29-year-old Freehold Township resident who was recently fired from his job as a stockbroker, sent Stephanie Parze 10 unanswered Facebook messages and texts, including one that called her “f—— c—,” in a matter of nine minutes the day before she was last heard from, Assistant Prosecutor Caitlyn Sidley said according to the Asbury Park Press.

In addition to accusing Parze of always making the “relationship suck,” Sidley added that Ozbilgen was also observed with marks around his neck by investigators.

Despite having only been named a person of interest, Ozbilgen appeared in court Tuesday for a detention hearing on a child pornography charge that was brought against him after police searched his home in connection with Parze’s disappearance.

Police found 10 images of child pornography, which included sexually graphic images of toddlers. Tuesday’s hearing was to determine if Ozbilgen should be released on those charges.

Prosecutors brought up his connection to Parze’s disappearance to prove why he would be a threat to the community if released.

It was also revealed that Parze filed a simple assault domestic violence complaint against Ozbilgen for a Sept. 23 incident where he reportedly struck her in the head, the Asbury Park Press reported, citing authorities.

He also has a restraining order against him from a previous relationship in New York.

Parze, 25, was last seen around 10 p.m. on Oct. 30 after she went to visit a medium with friends. She was reported missing after she didn’t show up to work the following day. Her car and phone were found still inside her home.

Police have recently turned their attention to a wooded area on Staten Island. Ozbilgen has previously lived on the island, the New York Post reported.